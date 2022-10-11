Seamus Spring

Gortawillin, Firies

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Friday evening from 6.00 to 8.00PM. Funeral cortege for Seamus Spring will arrive at St. Gertrudes Church, Firies on Saturday morning at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass, followed by burial in New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House private please.