Seamus Spring
Gortawillin, Firies
Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Friday evening from 6.00 to 8.00PM. Funeral cortege for Seamus Spring will arrive at St. Gertrudes Church, Firies on Saturday morning at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass, followed by burial in New Kilnanare Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Advertisement
House private please.
Recommended
Film crew recording in various locations across South KerryOct 11, 2022 13:10
Kerry gardaí pursuing over 200 lines of enquiry into murder of Thomas DooleyOct 12, 2022 13:10
Two men charged with Thomas Dooley murder remanded in custody for two weeksOct 12, 2022 13:10
Kerry TD accuses IPAS of not doing its job to clear available accommodationOct 12, 2022 13:10
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says resignation is in best interests of Joint Policing CommitteeOct 12, 2022 13:10