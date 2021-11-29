Seamus O'Shea, Jack C's , 51 High Street, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm,
followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Seamus O’Shea will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon,
followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Killarney
