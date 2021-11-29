Advertisement

Seamus O'Shea

Nov 29, 2021 12:11 By receptionradiokerry
Seamus O'Shea

Seamus O'Shea, Jack C's , 51 High Street, Killarney.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm,
followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.  Requiem Mass for Seamus O’Shea will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon,
followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Killarney

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus