Seamus O'Donoghue, Coolcaslagh, Killarney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home, in his 91st year, Seamus, son of the late Christy and Ellen O'Donoghue. Predeceased by his brother Donie and sisters Mary and Peggy. Much loved brother of Noreen (Buckley). Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Bernie (O'Donoghue), his brother-in-law Austin, nephews Declan, John and Michael and their wives Aisling and Claire, his nieces Triona and Aileen and their husbands Val and John, his grand niece Aoibhe, grand nephews Stephen, Chris, Matthew, Mark, Eoin, Jason, Conor and Ruairí, family and friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. The Requiem Mass for Seamus will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral