Seamus (James) Foley, Tullig, Beaufort, Killarney.
Séamus (James) passed away suddenly at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Gerard, sisters Sr. Mary Grace, Frances & Christina, nephews Seán & Tomás, nieces Mairéad & Elena, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Tony, niece-in-law Lisa, cousins, neighbours, relatives & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (Feb. 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort arriving at 6.45pm.
Requiem Mass Thursday morning (Feb. 9th) at 11am followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
House Private Please
