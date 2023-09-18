Seamus Fleming, Anablaha, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin.

Beloved husband of Noreen, much loved father of Tony, Billy, Jerry and Joanne and dearly loved son of Joan and the late Thomas. Sadly missed by loving family, daughters-in-law Michelle, Thecla and Aideen, son-in-law Stephen O'Brien, grandchildren Dean, Chloe, Dylan, William, Cathal, Aoife, Cian, Jamie, Sophie and Fiadh, sisters Lilly Piggott and Maureen O'Doherty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. "May Seamus Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Seamus will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin