Seamus Baxter, Railway Bridge, Castlemaine & formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan and Birmingham U.K.

Seamus died peacefully on August 24th 2024, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Annie and his beloved brother Patsy. Dearly missed by his devoted wife Noreen and treasured step-sons; Kevin, Paul & Michael, daughter-in-law Sandra, his cherished grandchildren; Aaliyah, Aaron, Daniel, Francis & Seán, sisters Bernice & Mary, brother-in-law Fergus, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & many friends. May Seamus Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (Aug. 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine

from 5.30pm - 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel.

Requiem Mass Tuesday (Aug. 27th) at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society