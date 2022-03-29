Sarah 'Sadie' O’Carroll, Pulleen, Tarbert.

Pre-deceased by her sister Delia and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Bob and John, sisters Mary and Peg, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, Colm, & Aengus, niece-in-law Grace and grandniece Lucy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, extended family relatives, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Thursday, 31st March, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass for Sadie will take place on Friday morning, April 1st, at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilnaughtin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, at University Hospital Kerry.

Sadie's family are very mindful of the spreading of Covid-19, and they have asked that those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and strictly no hand shaking please at any time during the funeral.

A walk through system will be in operation during Sadie's repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening.