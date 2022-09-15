Sarah (Sadie) Kerins née Shanahan
Aughrim, Doon Rd Ballybunion and formerly of Beale, Asdee & Huddersfield, UK
Funeral cortege will leave her home on monday morning for mass at 11.00am in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion followed by burial in Kilconly cemetery
Family flowers only please
Predeceased by her husband Sean Kerins.
Sadly missed by her daughters Teresa, Christine and Geraldine, sister Peggy, Son in Law Gay, grandchildren Sarah, Joanne, Hannah, Luke, Ellie & Rory and extended family & friends.
