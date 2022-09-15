Sarah (Sadie) Kerins née Shanahan

Aughrim, Doon Rd Ballybunion and formerly of Beale, Asdee & Huddersfield, UK

Funeral cortege will leave her home on monday morning for mass at 11.00am in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion followed by burial in Kilconly cemetery

Family flowers only please

Predeceased by her husband Sean Kerins.

Sadly missed by her daughters Teresa, Christine and Geraldine, sister Peggy, Son in Law Gay, grandchildren Sarah, Joanne, Hannah, Luke, Ellie & Rory and extended family & friends.