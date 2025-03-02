Sarah Heffernan (née Barrett), of Ballinorig Estate, Tralee and formerly of Achill, Co Mayo.

Pre-deceased by her husband Mick, brothers Sonny, Tommy, John and sisters Bridgie, Maggie and Katie.

Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved and cherished mother of John, Tracey and Deirdre.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughters, her partner Pat, grandchildren Erica, Ava, Bettie and Arlo, sisters Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her wonderful neighbours and circle of friends.

May Sarah Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Tuesday morning at 10.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Sarah will be celebrated at 11.00AM followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please

Sarah’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to those who supported Sarah in recent times. A special word of thanks to her wonderful neighbours and friends, the team at Bluebird Care especially Ann, Mags and Lisa, to the staff of the Skellig and Muckross Wards in University Hospital Kerry, to the team at Bhaile Mhuire and St Patrick’s Day Care Centre for the wonderful days out, to Dr Angela O’Donoghue and the team at Fuschia Medical Centre and Kelly’s Chemist, Ballinorig.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.