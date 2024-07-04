Sarah Collins, Cúl an Bharraig, Firies.

Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her father James and mother Nora.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband Seán. Sorely missed by her children James, Niamh, Sinead and Seán, daughter-in-law Suzanne, and grandchildren Elly and Tadgh.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday evening from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Sarah Collins will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Saturday morning at 10.30AM for prayers of reception followed immediately by Requiem Mass. Private Cremation will follow.

Sarah’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Donations in lieu of flowers to Clonfert Ward at University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.