Sandra O’Connor née Kirby of Cooolnadeed, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.
Beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late Thomas, dearest mother of Pádraig and adored sister of Vera, her twin Linda, Pat & Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving family, her aunts Margaret & Mary, former husband Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Sandra at her request. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
