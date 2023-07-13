The death has occurred of
Sandra Eastwood
(née Healy)
Sandra Eastwood nee Healy of Gort Na Gréine, Cahermoneen, Tralee and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on 10th July 2023, beloved wife of Aaron, daughter of the late Michael and Lily (nee Walsh) and dear sister of Caroline and the late Anna.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her step-daughter Shelly, father-in-law Brian, mother-in-law Bernie, nephew Michael and his wife Keitty, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Lee, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sandra will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private Cremation will follow.
No flowers please, donations if desired, to The Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
