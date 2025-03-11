Sam Keating Caherleaheen and formerly of Lohercannon and the Bog Road, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Sam will be celebrated at 12.00 noon followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Sam’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Carmel [January 4th2025], his brothers John and Jerry and sisters Patsy, Rose and Nancy.

Adored and cherished father of Samantha, Laura, Simon, Janice, Norma, Robert and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughters, brother Pat, grandchildren Joseph, Kenneth, Niamh, Garrett, Grace, Isabel, Cillian, Emily, Sophie, Jennifer, Jack, William, Norah, Conor Óg and Catherine, great-grandchildren Robyn, Patrick and DJ, sons-in-law Pat, Denis, James and John, daughters-in-law Susan, Caroline and Sineád, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and his beloved dog Holly.

May he rest in peace