Sabrina O’Mahony of Shanakill, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday 23rd November from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 12:30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Sabrina will be celebrated at 1:00 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved mother of Kelsey, Jodie, Jack, dear daughter of Gerard and Margaret and sister of Natasha and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving children, their father Stuart, parents, brother, sister, Sabrina’s partner Rob, her grandmother Bridie McCarthy, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Claire, brother-in-law Kenneth, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.
Rest in Peace
