Advertisement

Ryan Thomas  Gaynor

Dec 19, 2023 15:48 By receptionradiokerry
Ryan Thomas  Gaynor

Ryan Thomas  Gaynor, 10 Sraid Thaidhg, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Ryan Thomas Gaynor  will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.45am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue,  followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.  Mass will be livestreamed on Church Media St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue.

Family Information:-  Suddenly, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family on December 18th 2023                   Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, David and Bridget, sisters Molly and Amelia, grandparents Patrick and Marian (Gaynor) and Jimmy and Bridie (Donegan), uncles and aunts, Thomas, Michael, Jamie, Margaret, Sarah, Liz and Michelle, his girlfriend Mia, cousins, relatives and his large circle of friends.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
Undertaker Login
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted to extend Dingle childcare centre
Forest sack Cooper
Sport

Forest sack Cooper

Dec 19, 2023 17:02
Campbell shocks Wade
West Kerry GAA notes
Leinster confirm Snyman signing
Advertisement
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus