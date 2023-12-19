Ryan Thomas Gaynor, 10 Sraid Thaidhg, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Ryan Thomas Gaynor will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.45am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Mass will be livestreamed on Church Media St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue.

Family Information:- Suddenly, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family on December 18th 2023 Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, David and Bridget, sisters Molly and Amelia, grandparents Patrick and Marian (Gaynor) and Jimmy and Bridie (Donegan), uncles and aunts, Thomas, Michael, Jamie, Margaret, Sarah, Liz and Michelle, his girlfriend Mia, cousins, relatives and his large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace