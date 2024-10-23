Rosemary Murphy née Dempsey, Moybella, Lisselton, Listowel and formerly of Lacca, Ballyduff and Paddington, London, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on 23rd October, 2024. Predeceased by her son Stephen, brother Michael, sister-in-law Bids and brother-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law Mike Murphy and Christy, sisters-in-law Catsy and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Saturday morning at 10:30 where Requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
