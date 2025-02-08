Roseann O'Connor

We are very saddened to announce the death of our darling Roseann. Loved and cared for over the past 23 years by her sister Rita, her husband Dermot (Moriarty) and their daughter Sinéad. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sister Mary and brother John, extended family and many friends and carers in the Old Monastery, Killarney and more recently by her wonderful carers and friends in Glebe Lodge, Castleisland. Predeceased by her parents Humphrey and Bridie O'Connor.

"May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening, 9th February 2025 from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Parents and Friends Association.