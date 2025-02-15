Rose Palmer, Bounard, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 13th February 2025, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents and beloved husband Don. Sadly missed by her daughters Sarah and Jessica, her grandchildren Ally and Ben, sons-in-law Cormac and Brian, her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her large circle of friends.
May her gentle soul rest in peace
Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore on Monday morning, the 17th February, at 10:15am, to give people an opportunity to pay their respects to the family.
Requiem Mass for Rose Palmer will be celebrated at 11:30am, followed by cremation at 4pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.
Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on rathmoreparish.ie.
Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
