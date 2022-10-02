Advertisement

Rose O'Sullivan (nee McCarthy).

Oct 3, 2022 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Rose O'Sullivan (nee McCarthy).

Rose O'Sullivan (nee McCarthy), (Taobh Linn, Kenmare and formerly of Eskadour, Lauragh, Killarney Co. Kerry). On the 3rd of October, 2022, Rose passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dearest Godmother of Joseph O' Sullivan. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Eugene, sisters-in-law Joan and Mary, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (October 5th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday (October 6th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com  followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery, Lauragh.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus