Rose O'Sullivan (nee McCarthy), (Taobh Linn, Kenmare and formerly of Eskadour, Lauragh, Killarney Co. Kerry). On the 3rd of October, 2022, Rose passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dearest Godmother of Joseph O' Sullivan. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Eugene, sisters-in-law Joan and Mary, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (October 5th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday (October 6th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery, Lauragh.