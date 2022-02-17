Rose Joy née O’Grady, Spa Road, Tralee and formerly of Limerick.

Beloved mother of John, Patrick and Tracey, dearest sister of Noreen, wonderful nan of Eva, Louise, John, Hayley, Áine, Orlaith and Molly, cherished great-grandmother to Ella. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Grainne and Catriona, son-in-law Joe, her good friends Geraldine, Breda and Kathleen, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation (via “Donation” link below), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.