Rose Dennehy (nee Keenan) of New Street, Cahersiveen, formerly of Sreenty, Corduff, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of St. Anne’s Hospital staff.

Predeceased by her husband Tadgh, son Gabriel, grandson Seamus, son-in-law Peter, parents Alice and Thomas, sisters Dettie, Josie and Alice and brothers Patsy and Tom. Much loved by her children Mary, Donal, Tim, Martin, Noreen, Alice, Ann and their spouses and partners Adrienne, Michelle, Kim, Denis, Adriano and Alessandro. Sadly missed by her sisters May and Ann, grandchildren Deirdre, Daniel, Cathal, Gabriel, Holly, Caoimhe, Tadgh, Sinéad, Gavin, Tadg, David, Gabriella, Ruairi, Eoin, Éabha, Fionn, great grandchild Róisin, nephews, nieces and many kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday 23rd February from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.30pm.

Funeral mass for Rose Dennehy (nee Keenan) will take place at 11am on Monday 24th February followed by burial in Holy Cross cemetery.

Funeral mass may be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

A service will be held at Corduff church at a later date.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Anne's Palliative Care Unit, Cahersiveen