Rosaleen O Connell , Gleannleam,Valentia Island.
Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Knightstown at 11 am, Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery
House strictly private please. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/valentia.
Enquiries to Seamus Lynch Funeral Director.
Family Information:-
Rosaleen O’Connell, (née O'Reilly), Glanleam, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry and formerly of Poles, Co. Cavan, 14th May 2022. Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of Michael, mother of Maura, Micheál and Diarmuid, grandmother of Amelia, Elena, Charlie and Mossie, mother-in-law of John and Emma, sister of Kathleen and Seamus. Deeply missed by her family, extended family, in-laws, neighbours and friends.
