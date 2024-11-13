Róisín Kehoe, Cahersiveen and formerly of Eden Terrace, Glasthule, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

Suddenly but peacefully, after a short illness. Róisín; dearly beloved daughter of the late John and Rosie, sister of the late Michael and Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving brother John, sister Josepine, sisters-in-law Mary and Chris, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and good friends in Cahersiveen and Glasthule.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, East End, Cahersiveen this Friday evening, November 15th from 5 - 6:30pm, followed by removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, November 16th at 09:00am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2pm. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired. to Skellig Starts Special Olympics Club, care of Daly's Funeral Directors.