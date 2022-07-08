Advertisement

Roberta Healy

Jul 9, 2022 11:07 By receptionradiokerry
Roberta Healy

Reposing at Daly’s funeral home Cahersiveen on Sunday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning July 11th at 11.00am in Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

 Due to Covid regulations no handshaking please.

