The death has occurred of Robert "Bobby" Buckley, Derry, Listowel; passed away peacefully at home on November 5th, 2024, with his family by his side. Son of the late Hannah Cahill Buckley and Timothy Buckley, Bobby will be deeply missed by his devoted and loving wife Mary, his six daughters, who adored their Dad- Joanne, Ailish, Mary G, Catriona, Úna and Olivia, his sisters Peggie O'Connell and Mary Curtin, his brother Tim and his late siblings Sheila Barry, Betty Moloney, Josie Phelan and Fr. William Buckley. He is also predeceased by his infant son Timothy John. Adored grandfather of Alicia, Tim, Isabelle, Sarah, Beatriz, Sheana, Grace, Lauryn, Bobby and Bryan Robert, along with his five son-in-laws Leslie Fitzpatrick, Jose Miranda, Mike English, Liam Weir and Bryan Greene, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends, will remember him fondly.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, November 8th, from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Bobby being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Augustine's Primary school, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, using the following link https://gofund.me/f45d8bab

House private, please.