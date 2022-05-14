Rita O' Callaghan (née Sugrue), Glosha, Cromane, Killorglin.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin on Sunday (May 15th), from 8.00pm to 9.30pm. Removal will take place on Monday (May 16th) to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Reilig Realt na Mara, Cemetery Cromane.
Family Information: Rita O' Callaghan (née Sugrue) Glosha, Cromane, Killorglin died peacefully in the presence of her loving family at University Hospital Kerry on the 13th May 2022.
Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Rita will be sadly missed by her sons: Seán, Miceál & Cieran, daughters-in-law: Anna, Anne & Mary, grandchildren: Grainne, Gearoid, Aoife, Eamon, Paddy, Maebdh & Jack, great-grandchildren: Peadar, Fionnán & Daíthí, nephews, nieces, relatives and many dear friends.
May she Rest in Peace
