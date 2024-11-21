Rita Griffin née Leonard

Rita Griffin nee Leonard, 4 Cloghers Drive, Lixnaw and late of Ballyhahill, Glin, Co, Limerick and Ballyduff, peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family on 20th November 2024.

Predeceased by her mom Annie, her husband Eddie, baby daughter Margo, brother Thomas and her brother-in-law Joe.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Marie, John, Margaret, PJ, Elizabeth, Carmel and Thomas, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in law Pat, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home eircode V92Y9H9 on Friday, 22nd November, from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Rita on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw followed by burial in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.