Rita Barton née Murphy, Ballyarkane, Castlemaine and formerly of Kells.
Rita passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the
staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her husband Patsy and her
sons-in-law Declan & Joe.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters
Noreen, Margaret, Patricia & Mary,
sons Thomas, John & Stephen,
sons-in-law Barthly & Marty,
daughters-in-law Siobhan & Eileen,
her dearly loved 12 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren,
brother Paddy, sisters-in-law Mary & Noreen,
relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Tuesday evening (May 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine,
from 6.00pm - 8.00pm.
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (May 15th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel, for
Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit UHK
Rita's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
