Richard Woulfe of London and formerly 14 Lower William St., Listowel, died suddenly, on 11th November 2022, beloved

brother of Brenda, Jimmy and Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Breda and Martha, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday 8th December at 11:15am where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be

celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Rest in Peace.