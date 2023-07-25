Richard Swindell, Tullaree, Castlegregory, died peacefully in Kerry University Hospital, on 21st July 2023, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Mai and father to Clive, Maeve and Lydia, brother to Marcella and Grace, Sister-in-Law Ina, brother-in-law to Aki and the late Michael. Sadly missed also by his daughter-in-law Carole and son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Cian, Conor, Cameron and Callum and godchild Shirley, Nieces Sharon and Sheila, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory V92 F208, on Friday, 28th July 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00 pm.

Funeral cortège arriving at Kilgobbin Church of Ireland, Camp, V92 C560, at 11.00am Saturday, 29th July, for the Funeral Service for Richard which will be live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Burial will take place immediately after in Killiney Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O’Rahilly or Sean Lynch, Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory, or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632// 0667139129.