Richard O'Sullivan, Árd Na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Richard died peacefully in University Hospital Kerry on 11th of December 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Mary, brother Jimmy, sisters Maura and Josephine and son-in-law Ned. He is deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, children Richard, Joseph, Brenda and Deirdre, daughters-in-law Lisa and Angela, son-in-law Michael, treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Michael and extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:-Reposing in The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 12th December 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.15 am arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning 13th December at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in The Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.