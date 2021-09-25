Richard Doyle

Cragg West Castleisland
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery, Castleisland.
Beloved husband of the late Myra, dearest father of Joe, Moira, Tony, Irene, Richard and the late Catherine (March 2020) and brother of Joe, Alan, Thomas, Pat & Catherine and the late Stephen, Johnnie, Maureen, Irene & Angela.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousin Jer, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Saturday afternoon local GAA resultsSep 25, 2021 17:09
Kerry Government TD told 12-15-year-olds prevented from using COVID Tracker appSep 25, 2021 17:09
Two men hospitalised after two-vehicle collision in TraleeSep 25, 2021 13:09
Kerry TD is third wealthiest member of Dáil ÉireannSep 25, 2021 15:09
Kerry public warned of scam calls appearing as garda numbersSep 25, 2021 17:09