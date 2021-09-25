Richard Doyle

Cragg West Castleisland

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery, Castleisland.

Beloved husband of the late Myra, dearest father of Joe, Moira, Tony, Irene, Richard and the late Catherine (March 2020) and brother of Joe, Alan, Thomas, Pat & Catherine and the late Stephen, Johnnie, Maureen, Irene & Angela.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousin Jer, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.