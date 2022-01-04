Richard (Dick) McCarthy of Springmount, Killeen, Tralee and formerly Ballyduff
Beloved husband of Helen, dearest father of Richard, Ruth & Linda and brother of Nance, Maud and the late John & Kit.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren John, Ava, Harry, Lucy & Isabel, sons-in-law Ronan (Sheehy) & James (Lee), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
