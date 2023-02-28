Richard (Dick) Keane, The Village, Causeway, Tralee, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 1st 2023. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Bridget, sisters Mai and Anne and his brother Michael. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Eileen, son Richard, daughters Bridget Buckley (Causeway) and Mary Mulvihill (Ballybunion), his grandchildren Ricky and Lorraine, daughter-in-law Liz, sons-in-law Seamus and Gary, brother-in-law Willie O' Connor (Cork), nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Friday, 3rd March, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Dick on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
