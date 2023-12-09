Richard (Dick) Doran, Templenoe House, Templenoe, Greenane, Kenmare. On the 8th of December, 2023, Richard passed away peacefully in the tender and exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Bantry General Hospital and among his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Boyle). Loving father of Carolyn (Game), David and Brian. Adoring grandfather of Alex, Beth, Amber, Mai Hoang, Thien, Eliza and Isaac, cherished great-grandfather of Harry. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth (Betty). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Elizabeth, son-in-law David, brother-in-law Herbert, sisters-in-law Vivian and Rosaleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday evening (December 10th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Service for Richard will take place on Monday morning (December 11th) in St Patrick's Church Kenmare at 11.00am followed by interment in The Church Of Ireland Graveyard, Templenoe.