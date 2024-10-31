Rene Egan of Oakpark and formerly Caherslee, Tralee; died peacefully, in the loving care of the Sisters and Staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home, on 31st October 2024, beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Anne, pre-deceased by her brothers Fr. Tomás and Michael and her sisters Annette, Eileen (Ryall) and Patricia.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her brother Eoghan, nieces Áine and Síle, nephews Gearóid and Maidhc, grandnieces Sarah and Olivia, grandnephews Michael and Nioclás, sister-in-law Síle. Fondly remembered by her relatives and circle of close friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (1st November) from 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday where the Requiem Mass for Rene will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Is é an Tiarna m’aoire,
Ní bheidh aon ní de dhíth orm.
Recommended
DPP clarification sought in relation to North Kerry man accused of production of machete in dispute with GardaíOct 31, 2024 17:44
N22 by Glenflesk reopens following serious crashOct 31, 2024 17:44
Two people charged with murder of man in North KerryOct 31, 2024 13:12
File sent to DPP concerning alleged voting irregularity in south KerryOct 31, 2024 12:45
Kerry winners from first day of Oireachtas na SamhnaOct 31, 2024 13:15