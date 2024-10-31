Rene Egan of Oakpark and formerly Caherslee, Tralee; died peacefully, in the loving care of the Sisters and Staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home, on 31st October 2024, beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Anne, pre-deceased by her brothers Fr. Tomás and Michael and her sisters Annette, Eileen (Ryall) and Patricia.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her brother Eoghan, nieces Áine and Síle, nephews Gearóid and Maidhc, grandnieces Sarah and Olivia, grandnephews Michael and Nioclás, sister-in-law Síle. Fondly remembered by her relatives and circle of close friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (1st November) from 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday where the Requiem Mass for Rene will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Is é an Tiarna m’aoire,

Ní bheidh aon ní de dhíth orm.