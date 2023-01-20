Redmond (Mund) Prendiville of Ballingown, Tralee & formerly Glenlarhan, Cordal, Castleisland
Reposing at the Geasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mund will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Son of the late Nora & Maurice, dear brother of Bridie & Mary and the late Betty, Gerald, Donal, Sr. Brendan & Sr. Lucilla and brother-in-law of the late Diarmuid (O’Connor), Dan (O’Connell), Monica & Kathleen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews & nieces especially Paud, Kevin, Elma & Noreen (O’Connor), grandnephews & grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.
