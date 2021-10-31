Ray O' Shea, Ashgrove House, Killarney Road, Kenmare and Ladies View, Killarney.
Ray's funeral cortége will leave his home, at Killarney Road, Kenmare, on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com
followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to O' Connor's Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
