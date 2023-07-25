The Death has occurred of PJ (Patie James) Murphy of Cahir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of West End, Portmagee Village on the 25th of July 2023, peacefully in the presence of his loving family. PJ beloved husband of Anne and Loving father of Michelle & David, Son in Law Mark, Daughter in Law Nuttida, Grandchildren, Senan, Aoibheann & Denny. Will be sadly missed by his Family, his Brothers Denis, Vincent, Sisters Mary Margaret & Noreen. Sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by his Parents Molly & Michaleen Murphy, Brother Leo & Sister Bridgie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen, on Thursday the 27th of July 2023 from 5-8pm, arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee Thursday at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 28th of July at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Burial afterwards in Portmagee Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Advertisement

The mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee