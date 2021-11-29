PJ Collins, Lenamore, Ballylongford.

Beloved son of the late Ned and Mai and father of the late James. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Stephanie and Rachel and their mom Madeline, sisters Eilish, Maureen and Kathleen (Kitty), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, Helen, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm , followed by removal to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for PJ will be celebrated on Friday afternoon at 2pm, live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/ , followed by burial afterwards in Aghavallin Cemetery, Ballylongford. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Kerry University Hospital and www.kerryhospice.com

PJ's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time and also a very special thanks to the staff of Dinish ward and the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry, for their outstanding care and kindness.