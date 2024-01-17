The death has occurred of
Philomena (Phil) Kirby
(née Cantillon)
Philomena (Phil) Kirby (née Cantillon), Derrindaffe, Duagh, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 17th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband William and her two infant children. Phil will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son John, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Noelle and William, brother Dan Joe, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Phil being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
