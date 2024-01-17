Advertisement

The death has occurred of

Philomena (Phil) Kirby
(née Cantillon)

Derrindaffe, Duagh, Kerry

Philomena (Phil) Kirby (née Cantillon), Derrindaffe, Duagh, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 17th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband William and her two infant children. Phil will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son John, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Noelle and William, brother Dan Joe, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

 

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Phil being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

