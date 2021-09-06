Advertisement

Philomena Morris nee Fitzgerald

Sep 7, 2021 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Philomena Morris nee Fitzgerald

Philomena Morris nee Fitzgerald of West Commons, Ardfert and formerly Ballyroe, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Philomena with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church-1 ).
Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee in care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Beloved wife of the late Martin and dear sister of Brendan & Kathleen and the late Michael & David.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus