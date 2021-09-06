Philomena Morris nee Fitzgerald of West Commons, Ardfert and formerly Ballyroe, Tralee
A private family funeral will take place for Philomena with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church-1 ).
Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee in care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Martin and dear sister of Brendan & Kathleen and the late Michael & David.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
