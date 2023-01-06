Philomena McCarthy née O’Sullivan of Island Road, Fenit and formerly Scrahan, The Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday 10th January from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Philomena will be celebrated at 12:00 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Churchill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late P.J. and dear mother of Batt, Pat, Johnny, Julianne, Mike, Philip, Katie and the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Linda, Caroline, Simon, Patrick, Kerry, Deirdre, Nicola, Julie, Michael, Peter, Sean, Ryan, Aisling, Brian, P.J., Emma and Lottie, her 11 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, close neighbours and many dear friends