Philip (Phil) Dore, Derk, Knocknagoshel.
Phil is very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons Maurice and Jimmy, daughters Mary, Catherine and Helen, sons-in-law John Woulfe, Gerard O’Mahony and Ger Corkery, daughters-in-law Therese and Kathleen, grandchildren Thomas, Margaret, Oisín, Niamh, Siobhán, Orla and Eimear, sister Nell (Murphy), brother Brendan (Donegal), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page)
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association and The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.
