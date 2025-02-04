The death has occurred of Philip O'Reilly, 1 Baker St. Castlegregory.

Philip peacefully entered his eternal sleep on February 2nd February 2025 in the presence of those he loved.

Pre-deceased by his parents Marius and Peggy.

Dearly missed and always loved by Teresa, his daughters Caoimhe and Caia, grandson Aneurin, brothers Pat, Frank, Gerry, and Michael, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-Law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Philip, go raibh maith agat as an saol a chaith tú linn

Reposing at home in 1 Baker St, Castlegregory V92 X9D8 Wednesday 5th February 2025 from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral cortége arriving at St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, Thursday at 10.30am.February 6th, for 11.00am Requiem Mass for Philip which will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com/

Burial immediately after in Killiney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care Tralee or Irish Cancer Society

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee