Philip J. Manzor, Sandymount, Dublin and Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee ((V92 FX76) on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount Road, Dublin 4, on Friday, 21st October 2022 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium afterwards at 3.45pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Philip J. Manzor, Sandymount, Dublin and Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 16th October 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken fiancée Clare, his loving sons Raymond and Carl and their mother Gerry, brother George, sisters Marjorie and Elaine, daughters-in-law Amandine and Paula, grandchildren Armand and Bobby, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.