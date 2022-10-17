Philip J. Manzor, Sandymount, Dublin and Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee ((V92 FX76) on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount Road, Dublin 4, on Friday, 21st October 2022 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium afterwards at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Information: Philip J. Manzor, Sandymount, Dublin and Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 16th October 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken fiancée Clare, his loving sons Raymond and Carl and their mother Gerry, brother George, sisters Marjorie and Elaine, daughters-in-law Amandine and Paula, grandchildren Armand and Bobby, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.
Recommended
Kerry County Councillors condemn online abuse aimed at them following LPT decisionOct 18, 2022 13:10
Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry womanOct 18, 2022 13:10
Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costsOct 17, 2022 17:10
Status Orange rain warning issued for KerryOct 18, 2022 13:10
Former taxi driver living in Kerry jailed for possession of child pornographyOct 18, 2022 13:10