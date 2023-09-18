Phil Dunne née Ryle, Maglass Ballymacelligott and formerly of Pembroke Street, Tralee.

Peacefully on 17th September 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, her much loved family, Therese, Kathy, Sarah and Tomás, sons-in-law Michael and Gearóid, daughter-in-law Dearbháil, her adored grandchildren Cian, Sean, Aoife and Tommy, brothers Billy and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of wonderful friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 18th September 2023, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday 19th at 10.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Phil will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on (http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative of Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.