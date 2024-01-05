Peter Stackpoole, 10 Clanmaurice, Lixnaw and late of Lr. Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away suddenly at UHK on 3rd January, 2024. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, son Martin, daughter Samantha and their mother Marie, Martin's partner Karolina, brothers John, Tom and Dan and sisters. Hannah Mai Murphy (Rockchapel) and Helen Cregan (Ballyhahill), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at "The Day Chapel" Abbeydorney on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning at 10.45 for 11.00 am. requiem mass streamlined on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Advertisement

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.