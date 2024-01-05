Peter Stackpoole, 10 Clanmaurice, Lixnaw and late of Lr. Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away suddenly at UHK on 3rd January, 2024. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, son Martin, daughter Samantha and their mother Marie, Martin's partner Karolina, brothers John, Tom and Dan and sisters. Hannah Mai Murphy (Rockchapel) and Helen Cregan (Ballyhahill), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at "The Day Chapel" Abbeydorney on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning at 10.45 for 11.00 am. requiem mass streamlined on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.
Recommended
Kerry residential service found mostly compliant in HIQA inspectionJan 5, 2024 09:18
Listowel Visual Artists’ Collective launches first group exhibitionJan 5, 2024 08:12
Killarney to Cork road remains closed after crash in which woman diedJan 5, 2024 08:10
Power cards opening 71 at Sentry tournamentJan 5, 2024 07:45
Dublin hurlers get off to winning start; Roscommon footballers begin campaign tonightJan 5, 2024 07:45