Peter Morgan of Lisbeg, Tralee, Co. Kerry and Drogheda, Co. Louth

Reposing at his residence on Monday (2nd May) from 4 to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimers’ Society (Alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved husband of the late Rose and dear father of Mary (Brennan), Frank, Denise (Carroll), Jayne (Gleeson), Bernard & Michelle (Healy).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.