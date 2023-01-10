Peggy Walsh née O’Connor, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday, January 10th 2023.

Peggy, wife of the late Paddy, is very sadly missed by her daughters Nora Mary and Marie, sons Gerard and John, sons-in-law Stephen and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mairéad, grandchildren Tanya, Devon, Clodagh, Ciara, Jamie and Jodie, great-grandchildren Maddie, Ronan and Addison, sisters Kathleen and Noreen, brothers Paud and Phil, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Martin, nieces Kelly, Noranne and Geraldine, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peggy is predeceased by her parents Denis and Madge, brothers Denny, Willie and Danny, nephews Denny, Liam, Noel and Donal.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, January 13 th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortége will depart Peggy’s home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook Page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland.